Gastroenterologist Nikita Kharlov on Saturday, October 10, in an interview with radio Sputnik warned of the undesirable consequences of improper use of garlic.

This plant is a recognized antibacterial and antiviral agent, it effectively strengthens the immune system, but, as the doctor noted, it should not be consumed raw.

“It not only kills bacteria and fungi, it strongly irritates the mucous membrane of the digestive tract: both the stomach (it is more hardy), and especially the intestines. In people who may have gastroduodenitis, irritable bowel syndrome, this can cause a serious backlash up to and including stool rupture, ”Kharlov said.

It is also dangerous to bury drops of garlic in the nose, irritation of the mucous membranes will lead to the fact that the local protective barrier will decrease “there will be edema, everything will flow, there is no protection from this”. According to the specialist, disrupting the integrity of the mucous membrane, on which antibodies are already located, increases the availability of the mucous membrane for viruses and bacteria.

Kharlamov advised to use garlic in ready meals.

Earlier, Candidate of Medical Sciences Zukhra Pavlova advised to limit the use of garlic while taking antibiotics.