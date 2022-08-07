Alcoholic tinctures made at home can cause serious harm to human health. About the dangers of drinking such drinks “Gazeta.Ru” told the doctor-gastroenterologist, nutritionist, candidate of medical sciences Irina Berezhnaya.

“There are a lot of essential and fusel oils in homemade wines, they are unsafe for the pancreas and kidneys, they put a lot of stress on all systems and organs,” the expert said. She explained that high-quality alcohol can be prepared only with the help of special equipment and the observance of the necessary technologies.

Excessive sugar content in a homemade product can also increase inflammation and may threaten the risk of developing diabetes. If the technologies are not followed, the risks of poisoning are high, Berezhnaya warned.

Earlier, the narcologist, chief physician of the Clinic of Dr. Isaev “Double Diagnosis” Daniil Petrov named a safe dose of alcohol for the body within the time frame of one week.