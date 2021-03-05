Doctor Nikita Kharlov told the TV channel “Star”why you shouldn’t eat persimmons often.

The result of unlimited consumption of this fruit can be the formation of phytobezoars – formations that cause acute intestinal obstruction, the gastroenterologist believes.

He explained that phytobezoars are formed due to the influence of indigestible fiber, which is not absorbed by the body, but passes through the intestines. This usually happens when consuming a lot of fruits and vegetables.

The doctor added that at risk – the elderly and patients with irritable bowel syndrome – for them, any herbal products becomes a source of bezoars.

Earlier in the material of AiF.ru it was told how fructose is harmful and who is better off not eating it.

The nutritionist also listed foods that should be avoided when the weather changes.