The composition of kvass contains many useful substances that help to function all body systems. Including they are necessary for the health of the heart and blood vessels, said on Wednesday, June 14, Candidate of Medical Sciences, gastroenterologist at the Hemotest laboratory Ekaterina Kashukh.

“Kvass contains vitamins B1, B2, E, PP, as well as nicotinic acid or niacin. These beneficial substances are necessary to maintain the health of the cardiovascular and nervous systems, prevent vascular fragility, ”said the expert. Gazete.Ru.

At the same time, Kashukh reminded that kvass is a product of fermentation and contains a small amount of alcohol. Therefore, children and pregnant women can drink it only in limited quantities. Also, immediately after drinking kvass, you should not drive, the doctor advised.

In addition, it is important to know that, unlike homemade kvass, store-bought kvass contains a lot of sugar, dyes and flavors. Such a drink is undesirable for people with diabetes, hypertension, liver problems and diseases of the digestive tract, as well as for those who follow the figure.

Last month, a gastroenterologist, MD. Vladimir Neronov told who should not get carried away with okroshka on kvass. According to him, first of all, this concerns citizens with diseases of the pancreas. In order to avoid aggravation, when preparing the dish, Neronov advised eating the dish slightly cool – not lower than 24–27 degrees, and not using carbonated or sour drinks for dressing.