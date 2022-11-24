The most magnesium-rich popular foods were listed by Moslente by Elena Gordeeva, Candidate of Medical Sciences, gastroenterologist. According to her, a person does not have to resort to the use of dietary supplements.

“Mineral substances enter the body with food. Almost half of the daily requirement for magnesium is met by bread, cereals, cocoa, nuts. Corn seeds, parsley, onion, cabbage and ginseng are rich in magnesium,” she said.

According to her, an excess of magnesium in food does not adversely affect a healthy body. However, with liver diseases, manifestations of lethargy, drowsiness, arterial hypotension are possible, the expert warns.

Gordeeva clarified that some people cannot do without additional magnesium intake – its chronic deficiency is often observed in patients with diabetes mellitus, arterial hypertension, atherosclerosis, epilepsy, and osteoporosis.

“An increased need for magnesium is observed during a period of intensive growth and maturation, with heavy physical exertion, chronic stress, emotional stress, and insufficient sleep. Magnesium deficiency also occurs when taking caffeine, alcohol and certain drugs, such as diuretics, ”the doctor warned.

