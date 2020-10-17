Russian gastroenterologist and culinary blogger Nuria Dianova gave some tips on how to choose the right bread. She spoke about this on Saturday, October 17, in an interview with the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

According to her, whole grain, rye and Borodino bread contains B vitamins necessary for the human body, as well as fiber. For this reason, the gastroenterologist said, this type of product is the most useful of all bakery products. “If we eat a white loaf, we get nothing but empty carbohydrates, because sugar,” Dianova explained.

In the store, you should pay attention to the list of ingredients printed on the label. “Make sure the sugar is as far as possible from the beginning of listing the ingredients,” Dianova explained. “They add it a little anyway.” When choosing rye bread, it is important to understand that it always contains a mixture of wheat and rye flour – this is prescribed in certain quality standards, the doctor added.

If the bread smells “too sour, sometimes straight yeast”, then you should not take such a product. Dianova noticed that there is a new way of fermentation with rye sourdough. “And there are lactic acid bacteria that suppress mold growth that can accidentally get there from the flour itself,” the doctor said, and noted that she was often approached with complaints of heartburn and bloating “because of rye bread”.

In addition, the doctor said she was against additives in such products, as this is a common “marketing trick”. “If it says that bread is just with carrots, it’s not a fact that there are dried carrots, it can be fried in oil,” she explained and added that “all additives a priori increase the calorie content”.