Jaundice, which manifests itself as spots on the face, may indicate the presence of cancer, namely pancreatic cancer. Gastroenterologist Asish Bassi reports this.

According to the doctor, jaundice is not the only symptom that may indicate cancer. For example, pancreatic cancer can make itself felt through back and abdominal pain, loss of appetite, digestive problems and diabetes.

Bassi noted in an interview with a British tabloid Expressthat pancreatic cancer belongs to the so-called “silent” diseases that are asymptomatic in the early stages. In this regard, the doctor recommended seeking the help of specialists if any suspicious changes appear in the body, in particular with painless jaundice.

Earlier, on September 19, researchers from the University of North Carolina (USA) found that taking care of your teeth can protect against cancer, since the chances of avoiding some forms of cancer are higher when you have more of your own healthy teeth in your mouth.

Researchers looked at health data from 2,500 cancer patients and found that people who visited the dentist regularly and had more natural teeth (as opposed to extracted or replaced teeth) before being diagnosed with cancer were more likely to survive.