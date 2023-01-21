People suffering from heartburn should not get rid of it with milk and soda. On January 20, Alexander Andreev, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at the SM clinic in St. Petersburg, spoke about this in an interview with “Gazeta.Ru”.

According to him, milk can help flush acid from the walls of the esophagus and soothe the lining of the stomach.

“However, milk itself stimulates the production of gastric juice – relief can quickly be replaced by a new burning sensation,” the doctor warned.

The specialist also emphasized that this method is not suitable for people with lactose intolerance – milk sugar. The gastroenterologist noted that it is better not to use water with soda to get rid of heartburn. Andreev clarified that the effect does not last long.

“When in contact with soda, carbon dioxide is produced in the stomach. The organ increases in size, and heartburn returns. Frequent use of soda is also dangerous by disturbing the water-salt balance in the body, ”the doctor explained.

The day before, gastroenterologist Alexander Andreev spoke about products that, if necessary, can replace heartburn drugs. According to the expert, chewing gum without mint and sugar, oatmeal, pearl barley or rice porridge, as well as alkaline foods – for example, a banana, but not whole, but in the form of gruel, help the best.