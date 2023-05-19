Candidate of Medical Sciences, gastroenterologist at the Gemotest laboratory, Ekaterina Kashukh, told Izvestia who is dangerous for cherries, and for whom, on the contrary, it is useful.

According to the doctor, cherries contain a large number of trace elements necessary for a person. It contains a lot of ascorbic acid, vitamins B1, B2, C, E, PP. It also contains potassium, phosphorus, iron, chromium and iodine. Cherry has a tonic effect, and a refreshing and bright taste uplifting.

#Gastroenterologist #called #category #people #dangerous #eat #cherries