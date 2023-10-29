I personally appreciated the benefits of water with lemon or apple cider vinegar. Telegram– channel gastroenterologist Dilyara Lebedeva.

She advised drinking this water because it helps fight pathogenic flora and eliminates constipation, creates additional acidity in the stomach, stimulates the secretion of hydrochloric acid and bile, improves digestion, especially the absorption of proteins and fats.

In addition, water with citric or acetic acids can prevent the formation of oxalate kidney stones, have a positive effect on insulin sensitivity and reduce swelling, and improve the color and quality of facial skin.

According to Lebedeva, this drink is contraindicated for people with erosions and ulcers of the stomach and duodenum, severe esophageal reflux and GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), as well as histamine intolerance. Acid also has a bad effect on tooth enamel, so you should rinse your mouth after drinking this water or drink it through a straw.

Earlier, Myasnikov called on Russians to give up soda in favor of wine.