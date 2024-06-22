Intestinal problems, colic, gastric pain. There are many Italians struggling with these ailments which, these days, add to the discomfort of the great heat. “A pathology that we see more frequently in our studies in this period is a gastrointestinal form. A problem that can make dealing with the heat of these hours even more complicated, because it leads to the loss of liquids and can decompensate people who, due to their pathologies, basically they can get worse with dehydration”, explains Silvestro Scotti, general secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg) to Adnkronos Salute.

Among other things, he adds, “with dehydration the drugs also tend to concentrate, so patients on multiple medications should be reminded, both for nutrition and hydration, to introduce large quantities of liquids in this period, also to avoid an amplified effect of the drugs they use.”

The gastrointestinal forms, Scotti specifies, “are favored by the fact that in this period slightly colder drinks are used more frequently, and this weakens the intestine making it more permeable to virosis or intestinal dysmicrobisms, which then lead to forms of diarrhea with abdominal colic also quite significant“.