Home page World

From: Felix Busjaeger

Split

A pizza is baked in a stone oven. In Naples, the administration now does not want to allow any new pizzerias. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Antonio Balasco

No new restaurants in the historic old town: Mass tourism is now being cracked down on in the south of Italy. Now it’s time for cultural heritage: pizza.

Naples – It is round, generously topped with mozzarella and tomatoes and the epitome of Italian cuisine: the Pizza Napoletana. While the traditional dish has attracted countless tourists to Naples in recent years and probably – with a slight exaggeration – created just as many pizzerias, the pizza capital now wants to take action. In the next three years, no licenses for new restaurants, snack bars or fast food outlets are to be granted. Mayor Gaetano Manfredi’s plan: preserve the originality of the city center and get rid of mass tourism.

No more new pizzerias: Naples is taking action and is fighting mass tourism

Naples and the pizza: no other region identifies so much with the traditional dish as the city in the south of Italy. UNESCO saw it that way and included the Neapolitan pizza and its method of preparation in the list of world heritage sites. If the pizza was already a hit with tourists, there was probably no stopping it afterwards. How the standard reports, around 1,500 catering establishments are concentrated in an area of ​​1.2 square kilometers in the historic city center – and the trend is rising.

The consequences of exploding tourism have been observed throughout the Mediterranean region for years. In many places, rents are rising, Airbnb rentals are taking over and local niches are being pushed out of the cities. In Italy, the most well-known example is the lagoon city of Venice, but the same problems also exist in Spain and Portugal. Sometimes there is also property speculation, which drives up prices.

Protection of culture: gastro stop in Italy’s pizza capital – other cities also have problems

In order to prevent such a development, Naples wants to limit the catering establishments in the city center. The aim is to prevent the expulsion of locals by mass tourism. The Naples crackdown will likely be less appealing to aspiring restaurateurs, but it’s trending. It is not only in the south of Italy that municipalities are taking drastic measures to protect their historic city centres. Meanwhile, even when driving in Italy, there are bans and fines that holidaymakers have to be prepared for.

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular vacation spots in Italy View photo gallery

In the capital Rome, there are no pizzerias on the list, but there are souvenir shops and mini markets that are a thorn in the side of the administration. With a ban, you want to specifically promote book shops, antique shops and craft businesses, such as watson writes. In other Italian cities, too, there is a heavy hand against shops that could distort the character of the historic old towns. It remains to be seen how the new ban in Naples will affect tourism. Because most guests come to the home of pizza to eat it in old Neapolitan restaurants – and they will pass it on.