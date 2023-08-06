The “PUR” in Krefeld wants to make good food, and that in a “relaxed” restaurant. However, this only works to a limited extent. The “PUR” needs consistency, thinks our gastro critic.

Mthe Rhenish city of Krefeld can hardly name a center of good cuisine. Despite 227,000 inhabitants, there seems to be less need for excellent restaurants than in a small Swabian town. In this respect, Krefeld looks more like an extension of the Ruhr area on the left bank of the Rhine, where millions of residents get by with an astonishingly small number of good restaurants.

Still, one would bet that many of the doctors, lawyers, and other high earners here would call themselves foodies. Only – where do you eat? “Gourmet? Yes, but also no” says the website of the “PUR Essen und Trink” which is located between the city center and the zoo, not far from the better residential area at the city forest. According to the self-declaration, some of the dishes were in the direction of fine, upscale cuisine, but that was not really the aim. You want to make good food in a “relaxed” restaurant.