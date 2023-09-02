FromRomina Kunze close

Getting a refill needs to be well thought out in some bars. In many places, beverage prices have risen faster than inflation in Austria.

Graz – The weather recently had Austria firmly under control: heavy rainfall in large parts of the country had developed into a terrible flood disaster at the beginning of August. Elsewhere, mountain passes have to be closed in late summer because masses of snow are forecast. Anyone who prefers to flee to the cities in view of the extreme weather may also be in for a nasty surprise.

Austria felt gastro earthquakes compared to the previous year: up to eleven percent more for drinks

A wave is spreading in the center of Graz – one that is noticeable on the bills of many restaurants and cafés. In The Chamber of Labor (AK) Styria has carried out a market analysis Check out the prices for drinks. Their conclusion: coffee, beer, wine and juices cost an average of eleven percent more than in July 2022.

In early summer, the price of a cappuccino in a Viennese café caused horror. Now Graz is going one better. “One glass too many could put more strain on your wallet than you think,” warns Josef Kaufmann from the market research department of the Styrian Chamber of Labor to the Austrian magazine kosmo.at. “Inflation during this period was seven percent,” says Kaufmann, explaining the price explosion in Graz’s gastronomy.

Graz: Between 10 and 70 cents more for drinks in a major Austrian city

The price increase of the 23 restaurants examined in the market study is between 10 cents and 70 cents per drink. In some cases, however, significantly more. The price increase for a naturally cloudy apple juice with tap water had a particularly high impact: customers will be asking 1.10 euros more in 2023 than in the previous year. An increase of 31.43 percent, as the Styrian Chamber of Labor had calculated.

“Choice of the restaurant pays off”: Market analysis in Graz makes you sit up and take notice

Even those who leave out the apple juice and limit themselves to just water will often dig deeper into their pockets than expected. In ten of the 23 restaurants, guests can get tap water for free, but in the rest they charge a disproportionately high price. Mostly at the Graz tourist hotspot Franziskanerplatz, where 0.25 liters of water with ice cubes cost 1.30 euros. For comparison: In Austria, unlike in Germany, it is not uncommon to get tap water for free.

A boisterous evening in the pub in Graz therefore needs to be well thought out – or well planned. Because how high the bill is also depends on where you take the drinks. “The price ranges between the most expensive offers and the cheapest are sometimes very large. For a longer evening in a larger group, the choice of a cheap restaurant definitely pays off,” summarizes the market researcher of the Chamber of Labor.

Local Draft beer (0.3) – Price 2022 Draft beer (0.3) – Price 2023 Cafe Glockenspiel 3.40 euros 3.90 euros pronto 3.90 euros 3.90 euros worry 3.60 euros 3.50 euros Source: AK Styria

In the “Café Glockenspiel”, for example, customers can only expect an increase in beer and wine, fruit juices and water cost the same as in the previous year. Tap water is provided free of charge with the consumption of other drinks and food. In the “Pronto” customers can expect the same prices for all drinks as in the previous year 2022. And in the “Sorger” the 0.3 draft beer has even become cheaper.

The study does not reveal whether the gastronomic earthquake in Graz is representative of the price explosions for drinks in Austria. However, where schnitzel already exceed the 30-euro mark, drinks should not be expected at bargain prices either. (rku)

