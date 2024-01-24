Gastritis, gastroesophageal reflux but also irritable bowel. These are the pathologies that have seen a surge among Italians, who are increasingly stressed and anxious due to the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, the economic crisis and today the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Word of Luca Frulloni, president of the Italian Society of Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy (Sige).

“Clearly there has been an increase in gastroenterological diseases especially the functional ones, so to speak the ones that the general practitioner sees, let's say reflux and irritable bowel. In fact, proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) Gastric acid secretion inhibitor drugs are among the best-selling drugs in pharmacies“, Frulloni tells Adnkronos Salute.

“Gastroenterological diseases together with hepato-biliary diseases they are the third cause of hospitalization hospital in Italy – according to 2020 data from the Ministry of Health – after cardiovascular and respiratory diseases”, recalls Frulloni.

How much do they cost us?

But how much do Italians spend on anti-gastritis drugs? “Over time the unit cost per capsule has dropped enormously – replies Frulloni – with the arrival of equivalents on the market, if we think that today with 6-8 euros you can buy 28 Ppi tablets when it took three times as much a few years ago”.