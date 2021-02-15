Pacheta will not be able to count on Gastón Silva for the next two months. The Uruguayan defender was injured at the Sánchez Pizjuán and the tests have determined that the tibia was fractured in a set of the game that will leave him in the dry dock for more than eight days. The 26-year-old player suffers a vertical fracture at the base of the tibial malleolus in his right ankle and will rest for a month and then begin his rehabilitation work in order to help the Huesca in the final stretch of the season in the fight for permanence.

Gastón Silva has started every game since he arrived at Huesca Pacheta, occupying the left-handed profile within the defense of three centrals. If the coach wants to maintain that style, he will have four more defenders at his disposal: Pulido, Siovas, Insua and newcomer Denis Vavro. The loss of the Uruguayan international is important due to his versatility, since he could play both as a center-back and as a left-back. The club hopes to have it available within two months, which would mean recovering it for the final stretch of the competition.

This Tuesday Huesca will return to training and Pacheta hopes to recover troops. Sandro and Mosquera did not reach the Sánchez Pizjuán clash, but the bottom player hopes to recover these two players for the clash this Sunday against Granada.