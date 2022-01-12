The Uruguayan Gaston Pereiro changed the face of the Cagliari this Tuesday, when he took the field at game time when his team was losing 0-1 and by giving an assist and scoring a goal that earned a 2-1 win against Bologna, in the game that closed the program of the twenty-first day.

Pereiro signed his first league goal of the course in the 93rd minute of the clash of the Sardinia Arena and culminated a comeback that began in the 70th minute, when the Uruguayan midfielder himself gave the assist for Leonardo Pavoletti’s 1-1.

The Bologna, who played with the Argentine Nico Dominguez as a starter, he had gone ahead at the beginning of the restart with an excellent direct free kick scored by Riccardo Orsolini, a talented left-handed winger who likes Seville.

The comeback allowed the Cagliari add their second consecutive victory and place before last, with 16 points, just one point from the saving zone. The Bologna he is twelfth, with 27 points.