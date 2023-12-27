Born on July 19, 1929, he was a plastics expert and founded his company in 1963 in Deutsch-Wagram, Austria

AND' Gaston Glock, the Austrian founder of the Glock firearms manufacturing company, died today at the age of 94. Born on July 19, 1929, Glock who was a plastics expert founded his company in 1963 in Deutsch-Wagram, Austria. The company announced it on its website.

“Our founder, Gaston Glock not only revolutionized the world of small arms in the 1980s, but also succeeded in establishing the Glock brand as a world leader in the handgun industry. His internationally renowned Glock Perfection stands for uncompromising quality and maximum customer satisfaction. Gaston Glock charted the strategic direction of the Glock Group throughout his life and prepared it for the future. His life's work will continue in his spirit.”