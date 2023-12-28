Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

The creator of the famous Glock pistol died on December 27th. He was in the headlines not only for his invention, but also for his private life.

Ferlach – “Just do it. “Make it perfect” is the company’s motto. The Glock pistol, designed around 1980 by engineer Gaston Glock Austria was designed, changed the world of weapons. He died on December 27, 2023 at the age of 94, according to his company statement website announced.

Gaston Glock died – he developed the “Glock 17” pistol for the Austrian army

Gaston Glock, born in 1929, worked as a plastics engineer after completing his training. With Glock KG, later Glock GmbH, founded in 1963, he had been supplying the Austrian Army with training hand grenades and machine gun belts since the 1970s. In 1980, he designed a weapon made specifically for them. In collaboration with weapons specialists, he designed and patented the “Glock 17” pistol, which laid the foundation for future models.

Compared to other weapons of its time, it was cost-effective to produce and also had low wear and tear. The USA also appreciated this Carrying weapons became even more widespread is. A subsidiary was founded there in 1985. Today, most American police departments, including the FBI, are equipped with the Glock pistol. But the weapon will too linked to some school shootings.

Gaston Glock – life between divorce and scandals

Despite his rather reserved lifestyle, Glock made the headlines several times. In 1999, he survived an assassination attempt in Luxembourg ordered by a former business partner. He sued organizations such as Amnesty International that criticized his dealings. His name was last mentioned in 2017 in connection with the Ibiza affair. Politician Heinz Christian Strache claimed that Glock had secretly communicated to the FPÖ donated, which he denied.

Glock leaves behind three children from his first marriage to ex-wife Helga Glock. After the divorce, she unsuccessfully sued him for $500 million. In 2011 he married Kathrin Glock, who was more than 50 years his junior and who also joined his company. Gaston Glock's fortune was recently estimated at 1.5 billion euros.

