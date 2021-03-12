Gaston Dalmau lived a night of intense emotions in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.).

The actor broke down in tears on several occasions during the broadcast and at the end of Thursday’s repechage, he had the happiness of being the one fought off going to the elimination gala on Sunday next.

In the reality show that leads Santiago Del Moro last night’s challenge was accompanied by love letters. Quite a surprise for the participants who competed yesterday: Dalmau, Andrea Rincón, Juanse, Hernán “El loco” Montenegro, Georgina Barbarossa, Fernando Carlos, Gastón and Daniel Aráoz.

At the beginning of the broadcast, every famous person received a letter from someone who loves them and the gastronomic challenge consisted of making a dish inspired by that person and dedicated to her.

In the case of Gaston Dalmau, who wrote to him were his parents. The actor tried to read the text aloud, but burst into tears. It was understandable because for several years now, he has lived far from his family: he is based in Los Angeles, United States. Now the former Almost angels returned to the country precisely to work in MasterChef Celebrity.

Through tears, Gastón read the message his parents sent him: “Everything you set out to do in life, you achieved it thanks to your desire and your fighting claw. Go hard and cook as you live …”. At that point, he stopped reading and confessed: “I can not continue…”.

Gastón Dalmau broke down on MasterChef Celebrity after receiving a love letter. Capture TV.

But he immediately got strength from weaknesses and continued reading: “Cook as you live: spicing life and also food. Fill it with flavors, colors and joys. Always chasing your dreams. We accompany you in everything. We love you very much. Mom and Dad.”

“How nice that your old people write that to you!”, Intervened Santiago Del Moro. Overwhelmed by tears, Gastón added: “Everything has been said.”

Then it was time to get down to business. Dalmau prepared semolina gnocchi – “I didn’t find semolina in the market,” he explained a while later – with homemade pesto and a gratin. The jury was full of praise and that allowed Dalmau to pass the round while the other six participants of the night went directly to the elimination gala on Sunday.

“Gastón, here is work, dedication, love, delicacy. There is family here,” Donato de Santis told the actor after tasting his plate. MasterChef“Dalmau could not thank him because he was bathed in tears.

“What excites you, Gastón?” He asked German Martitegui. “Think about them,” replied the participant in reference to his parents. “And what do you think they are thinking when they see it?” Insisted the chef. “I suppose they are proud, as they generally are, of everything I do,” was the reply.

“Today, they can be proud,” said Martitegui-. What you did looks very good and very homemade. You were excited from the beginning and you transferred all your emotion to that dish. And you added innovation: you did many things that have to do with clawing it. You and your parents have to be proud of what you did because it is terrific“.

