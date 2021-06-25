The rage for the grand finale of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe) It was not only evident in the television rating, which swept a peak that exceeded 30 points, but also in social networks, where thousands and thousands of users reacted live to the definition of the cooking contest.

In that sense, after Gaston Dalmau will be consecrated as the new champion of the second edition of the competition, after beating Georgina barbarossa In hand-in-hand definition, Twitter and Instagram exploded with memes and comments.

Voting for the grand finale

Both participants accumulated praise from Damián Betular, Germán Martitegui and Donato de Santis for their three-step menus, which they could choose freely and with all the ingredients in the market at their disposal.

The actress and host opted for a white salmorejo of grapes and almonds for the starter, sirloin “land and sea” for the main course and, for dessert, a custard with saffron and orange, based on a recipe from her mother.

“The salmorejo is tasty. Excellent,” said Betular. “It is a success!“continued Donato.” It leaves a great taste on the palate, “added the Italian chef on the main course, which also lived up to the important appointment.”Is impeccable“, the pastry chef closed over the dessert.

For his part, the former Casi Ángeles played it with prawn carpaccio with tomato emulsion, avocado cake, watermelon pickles (starter), pollock with pistachio croute, citrus sauce and fennel cream (main dish) and pavlova. with lemon curd and red berries (dessert).

“It was a surprise. The shrimp is super fresh,” Martitegui judged about the entrance. “Aesthetically there is a very good execution. The entrance is perfect“Betular continued.

The good return continued with the haddock. “It is an ideal dish for a summer vacation,” said Martitegui. And the same was repeated when talking about dessert. “What I thought was going to happen happened, it’s perfect. It is the finishing touch for a spectacular menu“, Betular sentenced.

In this way, Dalmau joins Claudia Villafañe as the MasterChef Celebrity champions. But they will not be the only ones. At the end of this second edition, Santiago del Moro, conductor of the cycle, announced that soon there will be a third season of reality.

Which is the prize?

Gastón Dalmau took 1,200,000 pesos ($ 200 thousand more than what Claudia Villafañe earned in the first edition) and, in addition, a one-year scholarship to study at the prestigious Mausi Sebess gastronomy institute.

Also, due to being finalists, both Gastón and Georgina obtained a set of kitchen appliances.

