Thirty years ago, when Lima was far from being the gastronomic capital of Latin America, Peruvian ceviche—that balance between acid, salt and spiciness—was not yet exported, and we were not on the lists of world haute cuisine, a Peruvian and a German, smitten by a French high school, founded a restaurant with their first names in a small shop on Cantuarias Street, in the Miraflores district. Gastón Acurio and Astrid Gutsche, two twenty-somethings who would soon become parents, had borrowed $45,000 from family and friends to sketch out a concept that was shaped on the fly. Astrid & Gastón went from reproducing the flavors of French cuisine to building the foundations of the culinary revolution of a country in crisis.

On July 14th, it was three decades since Astrid & Gastón opened its doors. They celebrated their anniversary at Casa Moreyra, a country residence on what was once the San Isidro estate, which has hosted them since 2014. The celebrations have resulted in a new menu that brings together the flavours of yesteryear “to start off with enthusiasm for thirty more years”, and the publication of Gastón Acurio. Cocinando historias (Debate), a selection of his personal diaries, where recipes and evocations merge.

“Write like someone cooking a stew,” is one of the maxims of this storyteller who rebels against the parameters of social networks, governed by the reelsHer belief is that cooking is not only an act of love and selflessness, but also a collection of longings that take us back to happy moments or moments that put us to the test. Experiences that deserve to be told around a dish that, with its aromas and textures, can bring back memories of those who are no longer with us.

Throughout 228 pages, Acurio tells us with humor that he was the strange child who liked soups, and the terror of sweets and sandwiches at children’s parties. He was also the only boy among four sisters whose father, a politician who reached the rank of minister and senator, entrusted him with keeping an eye on their boyfriends of the moment, who ended up buying his silence with beef heart anticuchos and seafood cracklings.

Gastón Acurio knew from early childhood that Peruvian cuisine is diverse thanks to a vast pantry of coast, mountains and jungle and the influences of the Spanish Conquest and African, Italian and Chinese migration. While his paternal grandmother Hortensia, born in Cusco, taught him to eat mote, Genoveva, his grandmother from Trujillo, prepared ceviche in the old northern style, marinating pieces of fish in lemon for a long time until they were boiled.

In one of the chapters, he speaks honestly about his first lumpy rice dishes, a stuffed potato that fell apart when he tried to fry it in a pot, and a Valencian paella that he ruined by adding too much broth. He wanted to be a surfer, a race car driver and a rock singer, but he failed again and again. Failures that would allow him to cultivate a connection with the sea, set up his most famous cebichería in a mechanic’s workshop and fine-tune his rhythm and cadence when lighting the stove. The kitchen would be the lifeline for the wayward son who abandoned his law career to put on an apron.

One of the funniest passages is when he recounts the time he met Astrid Gutsche, the master baker and his inseparable companion in culinary adventures. They crossed paths at the door of Le Cordon Blue in Paris. “We bumped into each other, looked at each other, she pointed at my neck and asked: ‘Who bit you there? ’ Bewildered, I replied: ‘I don’t know which one it was. ’ I remember that, instead of being surprised, she smiled and said: ‘Oh, gosh, then we’ll have to try it,’ and ran off.”

Their first kiss, which reminds him of a Pollo a la Crema, was also up to par. Following her youthful impulses, Astrid waved him out of class and in the middle of the street, on the sidewalk leading to the school, she said to him: “Look, I have to drive to Germany now to sort out some paperwork and I thought that, if something happens to me on the way, I would be left without having given you a kiss. So I don’t know if you can give me a kiss for good luck before I leave.” With the courage of a Mexican soap opera heartthrob, Acurio threw Astrid onto the hood of a car, sparking applause from his class. “Yay! I’ve got my kiss. Bye,” he said as he left, amidst the confusion.

The entrepreneurial germ of the guru of Peruvian gastronomy is also developed in the book through a tender scene: Acurio, eight years old, selling chicha morada, the national flavor drink, at the door of his house, hiding from his father. Today, at 56 years old, he heads a conglomerate of eleven franchises, with a presence in thirteen cities around the world, on three continents.

“I remembered when we were finally able to become a movement of chefs with a collective dream, and also those voices that whispered in our ears that imagining Peru recognized in the world for its cuisine was an impossible task. That the idea that Lima would one day be a tourist destination thanks to its gastronomy would never happen. That the idea that one day ceviche would be as popular in the world as Japanese sushi was a delusional utopia,” he questions.

A hunter of flavours, whose image still appears on billboards in various popular markets as a symbol of guarantee, Gastón Acurio is not only a successful businessman but also the founder of a technical training centre in gastronomy aimed at young people with limited economic resources, located in the sands of Pachacútec, in Ventanilla. A model that has changed the lives of dozens of promotions, but which has not yet been replicated by the State. “Cooking will always be a weapon loaded with the future,” he said recently during a tribute. Memory as food and food as memory.

