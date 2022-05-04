The former captain at the Ferraris for the first derby as a spectator: “It was a revenge of the Boselli derby. I think for salvation it is done”

Genoa – “I know that Sampdoria can lose the derby at the table because they played in 13 players: I have seen three of Thorsby’s …”. Daniele Gastaldello, former Sampdoria captain and now a collaborator of U21 coach Nicolato, joyfully comments on the 1-0.

What was it like seeing him from the grandstand at the Ferraris?

«It was the first time in the stands. I was in the mood for a derby: it’s nice to relive the emotions of the past. I saw Flachi, Ajazzone, many friends and Sampdoria won: everything was perfect. Thorsby struck me, I would like to meet him, I congratulate him, he spits blood, he speaks little, one of those to cling to. ‘

And she brought luck: she will have to go back to the next one.

«If the result is always this, gladly! Sampdoria played the right match: in the derby you don’t have to play well, but win. I saw intensity, desire, malice. Salvation is not mathematical but I believe it is done ».

Surprised by Sabiri.

«I crossed paths with him in Serie B last year when I was in Brescia: he has Serie A quality, he had to find more continuity, he is succeeding. If he improves as I think he is someone to bet on, he can make a difference ».

The final penalty was creepy.

«There was the risk of seeing the victory fade at the last minute but Audero’s save paid off the suffering. I remember Boselli, sorry for Criscito whom I know and he is a good boy, I understand the frustration, but in football there are those who rejoice and those who cry: in the past he has touched us, now the rossoblùs ».

Is it a rematch?

“Absolutely. Football is a wheel, everything fits. I lived that derby, the bitterness, terrible moments even afterwards, in football terms. The Sampdoria fans are wonderful, they deserve this moment ».

Can Giampaolo reopen a cycle after salvation?

“He cannot be questioned: he is an important coach, he has shown it in the past and can do it again.”

How’s it going with the U21?

«Wonderful experience. There are talents to get back to the top, we need to think more about growth than results in the youth teams. In the future I would like to train alone. Return to Sampdoria? I hope so, I have left beautiful memories and something pending … ».

