Alessandro Gassmann lashes out against the Democratic Party and Dino Giarrusso’s entry into the party with a vitriolic tweet

“A match which continues to be “filled” with individuals who are not required and that have nothing to do with the initial idea. A continuous Trojan horse away from real problems and the future of the new generations. I will NEVER vote for you again“. It is the vitriolic tweet that the actor and director Alessandro Gasmann he posted on the microblogging social network on the Democratic Party and on the entry into the party of Dino Giarrusso, former Hyena and former Movimento 5 Stelle, moreover without ever naming them.



A party that continues to be “filled” with individuals who are not required and who have nothing to do with the initial idea. A continuous Trojan horse away from real problems and the future of the new generations. I will NEVER vote for you again. #adieux — Alessandro Gassmann 🌳 (@GassmanGassmann) January 28, 2023

Gassmann’s tweet received dozens of comments for and against the actor’s opinion. In response to a user who tells him that he is “deeply tempted to follow him”, because his “arms literally fall off”, Gassmann replies: “They would definitely go to fxxo, to be clear and also to say what one thinks”.

political reactions

The entrance of Giarrusso it also sparked controversy with the other candidates. “Everyone chooses his team” is the comment of Elly Schleinwhile Paula DeMicheli ironizes: “From the hyenas to the old foxes”. Inclusiveness is fine, he observes, “but no revolving doors”, so he invites the former pentastellato to apologize, as well as all the rest of the party. “Whoever has muddied us until yesterday, at least he recognizes that he was wrong”.

Giarrusso, in fact, had criticized the party led by Enrico Letta harshly assuring that he would never have done “the doormat at the Democratic party“.

Furthermore, when he was at the Hyenas he had followed the investigation into the weapons used by Saudi Arabia to bomb Yemen and had accused Italy, and the then Minister of Defence Roberta Pinottiof “having the bloody hands”. An accusation “revealed later unfounded” to which Piero Fassino returns and invites Giarrusso to apologize to Pinotti too”. The appeal to apologize is also shared by Dario Nardella who declares from the Milan Convention: “Fassino invites him to apologize to Pinotti too? He’s right,” he says.

Even the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella uses harsh tones against Giarrusso speaking of people “ready to get on the bandwagon. After he attacks us, he suddenly changes his mind and comes here. But we are democrats and we open the doors, even if we always keep our ideas, while it is the others who change them”.

The attack by Matteo Renzi and the Third Pole was also harsh: “We are on the verge of self-destruction”. “My friend Bonaccini today explains his idea of ​​Pd: cancel the jobs act which created more than a million jobs to welcome the hyena ex grillina Giarrusso who insulted the dem on tav, immigration, honesty. Finally they will stop saying that Bonaccini is Renzi, I’m happy for him,” Renzi said.

Not even the sarcasm hides Deputy Secretary Dem Giuseppe Provenzano: “It’s a good thing that we had to go in search of lost voters…”, perhaps Bonaccini “was badly advised on this”. Then remember how Giarrusso in Sicily ran with Cateno de Luca founding the party “South calls North”.

Even the Mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori he is critical: “When I see people who have said the worst things about our party come here, then perhaps some limits should be set”.

The other candidate Gianni Cuperlo he insists on the Jobs Act, noting that since now no one wants it anymore perhaps “at the time”, when it was approved, “there was a misunderstanding”. He also intervenes on this point Andrew Orlando who announces that he has presented a bill to overcome it and that he would like it to become party-wide.

