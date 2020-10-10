Former world boxing champion Murat Gassiev showed how his training goes before the fight with American rival Kevin Johnson for the WBA International title. The athlete posted the recording on October 10 on his Instagram page.

“We are continuing our training in Kislovodsk,” he wrote.

The day before, the athlete also shared with subscribers the details of his training. In the video posted, he juggles with special medicine balls for strength exercises – volballs.

Earlier, on October 8, Gassiev said that he positively assesses his condition before returning to the ring. He noted that his hiatus in sports was prolonged, he had not performed for more than two years.

Gassiev will make his heavyweight debut on October 31st. He will compete for the WBA International title with former world title challenger American Kevin Johnson. The fight will take place in Sochi, the line-up and main card are now being formed.