The day John Singer Sargent came across a group of soldiers victims of mustard gas, blinded by the bandages trying to relieve the unbearable pain in their eyes and resting their arms on the shoulder of their comrade in front in an orderly row of desolation, The painter found a new language to tell the wars of the 20th century.

He Imperial War Museum London (IWM) opened in November, as part of the immense complex of the former Bethlem Royal Hospital, the Blavatnik Galleries of Art, Film and Photography, a space dedicated to the special way in which artists have documented the world's war conflicts. And the center around which the permanent exhibition gravitates is an immense canvas six meters long and two meters wide. A work on which the museum's restorers have worked for two years to recover its depth, its colors, its details and its multiple meanings.

A group of workers return Sargent's canvas to the Imperial War Museum on July 19, after its restoration. Richard Ash

Gassed (gassed) It is one of the paintings most revered by the British. Leave behind the efforts of 19th century war painting to glorify victories and deeds of an empire on the verge of decline to show the more human side of heroism. The sacrifice, loss, suffering, solidarity and hope for redemption of young men who advance blindly through the embers of an absurd global conflict.

“During the First World War, the task assigned to artists is very different. They are hired to record the war experience in their work,” Rebeca Newell, the Art Director of the IWM, who has supervised the reconstruction tasks of the symbolic painting by Singer Sargent, explains to EL PAÍS. “There is a clear desire to show respect to these men. The aim is not to glorify them, but to highlight their sacrifice. “It is an attempt to show reality as it is,” she points out.

The challenge of war

In 1918, the painter was 62 years old, and had become established and enriched with his wonderful portraits of the British aristocracy and the emerging American bourgeoisie. It was not the best time to take artistic risks. His fame and prestige, however, made Singer Sargent a key player in the British Government's efforts to tell the story of a war that was changing the world. The Prime Minister, David Lloyd George, personally wrote to the artist to contribute to the work of the British War Memorials Commission. His piece would be the center of a new space imagined to record those years of pain and effort in the citizens' memories.

Although the hired painters and sculptors were given freedom to create their contribution, certain motifs of inspiration were suggested. Singer Sargent, son of millionaire Americans, art lovers and nomads, who moved his entire offspring around Europe for years, was asked by the Government to reflect Anglo-American war collaboration on his canvas.

In search of ideas for an insipid commission, the painter left for the French and Belgian front in July 1918, accompanied by his friend, the art teacher and fellow painter Henry Tonks. Singer Sargent wanted to create an epic worthy of the assignment he received, but as he advanced towards the front line he only found ruins, war scrap, dirt, long waits and boring days. In short, the mediocrity and disappointment that the writer Robert Graves narrated with such precision in Goodbye to all thatthe canonical work on the First World War.

Until a ray of inspiration arrived, on August 21, 1918. Tonks tells, in a letter to the secretary of the commission, Alfred Yockney, how one afternoon when he and Singer Sargent were enjoying tea in Doullens they were told that A group of men who were victims of poisonous gas were being treated at the Bac-du-Sud field hospital, in northwest France, where a British soldiers' cemetery stands today.

The First World War introduced a dirty, terrifying and unfair new weapon: poison gases. Chlorine, which attacked the lungs and suffocated people; phosgene, colorless and odorless and even more lethal and treacherous, because its effects took up to twenty-four hours to manifest; or the terrible mustard gas, which destroyed the lungs and burned the skin until it burst into a multitude of blisters.

The soldiers, in their human naivety, could think that they would dodge the shrapnel, or that their body would resist the impact of the bullets, but fear paralyzed them when the gong sounded, warning of a toxic attack. The gas advanced like ectoplasm and threatened unbearable suffering.

“The gassed men kept arriving, in groups of six and directed in an orderly manner, as Sargent portrayed them. They sat or lay down on the grass. There were several hundred of them. It was evident how much they were suffering,” Tonks says in her letter. “Especially his eyes, which were covered with gauze… Sargent was shocked by the scene and immediately began to take notice and create sketches,” he recalls.

The yellow of mustard gas?

Nine blindfolded soldiers, doubtful and defeated, walk in a line. Each one clings to the shoulder of the partner in front. One turns his back to the viewer, to vomit. Another raises his right leg exaggeratedly, for fear of tripping on a step of uncertain height. A nurse directs them along a wooden walkway towards the field hospital tent, of which only the rope tensioners can be seen.

In the background, to the right, accompanied by an immense moon in a pink sunset, another group of gassers advances in the same direction. Also one of them vomits.

Another group of soldiers victims of mustard gas, on the right side of the canvas Kathleen Arundell

And further in the background, between the legs of the central frieze of penitents, soldiers in red and blue shirts play a game of soccer.

“We see a certain order. We see uniforms for each of the teams. There is order, not chaos. We can see in the image the contrast between the suffering of some and the health of others. Young people whose lives have been cut short at the best moment, while others move on,” Rebecca Newell suggests before the painting. “But we can also see the image of routine in contemporary war, where a football match goes ahead despite everything that is happening. A tremendous scene of suffering to which is added the background of everyday life,” she describes.

A soldier plays football, in the background of Sargent's painting. Kathleen Arundell

In the 1970s, museum officials applied a layer of varnish to preserve a painting visited and adored by thousands of people. In a darker work, the tendency of the protective layer to yellow would have gone unnoticed. In Sargent's canvas, where each detail becomes a unique meaning, yellow took over the composition and subsequent generations wanted to see the uniform and lethal tone of mustard gas in the flat dimensions of a colorless work.

“As little by little the layers of varnish were removed, a revelation emerged. I began to see the pink, yellow and green tones of the sky emerging, subtle and soft. Reminiscent of Sargent's previous work with Monet,” says chief restorer Phil Young. “And the soft profile of the soldiers against the sunset, almost with their own light, became more apparent. The three-dimensionality of the work, including the footballers in the distance, was discovered,” he explains.

Chief restorer Phil Young working on Sargent's 'Gassed' painting Kathleen Arundell

The image of war

Gassed was exhibited at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition 1919. It was the centerpiece, at a time when the use of art in the service of the nation in the new post-war world was being debated. The avant-garde had its doubts about so much sentimentality. Writer Virginia Woolf's criticism of the painting was devastating. The exaggerated image of the soldier raising his leg before the uncertain step especially irritated him. “This little detail of overemphasis is the last scratch on the surgeon's scalpel,” she wrote in her article for the magazine. The Atheneum. “She covers the soldiers' eyes with gauze to demand our compassion,” Woolf intended to denounce.

“And yet, when the public was able to see the play at the IWM, many of the war veterans who had been there, who would have suffered the gas attacks, said: 'That's exactly what happened. It was chaotic, clumsy, with false steps. It was difficult to orient yourself. The victims were scattered on the ground,” Newell refutes.

It was not the first time, nor would it be the last, in which the great mass of public opinion moved away from the subtleties and nuances of intellectuals to embrace displays of heroism, solidarity and nobility, no matter how corny and sentimental they might be, in the midst of the immense human suffering that is felt in a war. The British do not have their Guernica, to reflect the atrocity and devastation; nor his May 2ndto glorify defeat. Gassedby Singer Sargent, is a way to celebrate the pain and promise of redemption of the Great War, which claimed an entire generation of young men.

