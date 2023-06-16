The Greek gives in to the French, the fourth player to reach 600. The Russian surrenders to Mannarino
Tsitsipas in love debuted with a defeat in Stuttgart, a tournament already fatal to Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego. The Greek loses to Richard Gasquet in three sets 7-6(8) 2-6 7-5 with some regrets, while the Frenchman becomes the fourth player to reach his 600th career victory on the ATP circuit in addition to Nadal, Djokovic and Murray : “It’s an incredible achievement for me – said Gasquet after the match -. I’ve played 20 years on the tour and it’s an impressive number. I’m really happy but I’ll try to increase the number a little more”. Gasquet took all his classic solutions out of his trunks, corners and changes of direction that destabilized the Greek. His serve performance is also excellent with 81% of points with the first one: “It was an incredible match, at one point I felt a lot of pressure to win, Stefanos served very well”.
medvedev out
—
And if Tsitsipas surrenders in Germany, Medvedev does it in Holland. In s’Hertogenbosch, the former number 1 in the world surrendered in the second round against the French Adrian Mannarino, number 52 Atp, by 4-6 6-4 6-2. After the winning return more than two years after the last match, the Canadian Milos Raonic stops at the hands of the Australian Jordan Thompson with a score of 7-6 6-1.
