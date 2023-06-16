Tsitsipas in love debuted with a defeat in Stuttgart, a tournament already fatal to Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego. The Greek loses to Richard Gasquet in three sets 7-6(8) 2-6 7-5 with some regrets, while the Frenchman becomes the fourth player to reach his 600th career victory on the ATP circuit in addition to Nadal, Djokovic and Murray : “It’s an incredible achievement for me – said Gasquet after the match -. I’ve played 20 years on the tour and it’s an impressive number. I’m really happy but I’ll try to increase the number a little more”. Gasquet took all his classic solutions out of his trunks, corners and changes of direction that destabilized the Greek. His serve performance is also excellent with 81% of points with the first one: “It was an incredible match, at one point I felt a lot of pressure to win, Stefanos served very well”.