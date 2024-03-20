The second seed of the ATP Challenger Costa Cálida, Richard Gasquet, has managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament, after managing to overcome the Italian Samuel Vincent Ruggeri yesterday in a complicated match, whom he defeated in three sets (6-3, 4-6 and 6-0). The veteran French player, a great attraction these days on the courts of the RMCT 1919, will have to face tomorrow the Jerez-born Pablo Llamas, who yesterday, in the duel between players from the Real Murcia Tennis Club, beat Ivan Gakhov, (6-3 and 7-5).

For his part, the Portuguese Henrique Rocha also went to the quarterfinals yesterday, who gave the surprise by eliminating the Frenchman Gregorie Barrere (6-4 and 7-6), one of the favorites to get into the final of this tournament that has been filling the facilities since last Monday. The day was completed by the duel in which the veteran Moldovan player Radu Albot knocked down Mathias Bourge (7-6, 2-6 and 6-4).

Today the Catalan Albert Ramos plays again, another of the great attractions of this Murcia Challenger. At 36 years old, the Catalan is trying to score points to be able to access the main draws of as many tournaments as possible on the clay court tour. His rival will be David Jordá from Tarragona, 29 years old and who has only won two tournaments in his career, the M15 in Madrid in 2022 and Gurb (Vic) in 2023. The match between Ramos and Jordá will close this Thursday's session and will not start before 4:30 p.m. Before that, Basilashvili-Blanchet, Trungelliti-Pellegrino and Bu-Álvarez Varona will be played.