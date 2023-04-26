Genoa – «Great Gila, mythical». As Gian Piero Gasperini he turned to Alberto Gilardino as soon as he learned that the current Genoa coach was also in connection with Dazn in the post-match broadcast between Atalanta and Rome. “Fingers crossed, there are still two little pieces missing but you’re doing an amazing thing – added the Atalanta coach – bringing Genoa to Serie A is wonderful”.

It has therefore arrived for the current rossoblù coach an important investmenta sort of handover because Gasperini, in addition to being a coach who left his mark in the hearts of all Rossoblù fans for the game and the results he achieved, was also the last coach to have won promotion to Serie A A with Genoa: it was the 2006/2007 season.

Gasperini also knows Alberto Gilardino very well because he coached him right at Genoa in the 2013/2014 season. That year Gila in the rossoblù shirt scored 15 goals in 36 appearances. Gilardino for his part has always said that in his career he has had many important coaches and obviously Gasperini is also on this list.

«It’s normal that something remains on a human level – explained Gilardino – but when you are the first person to work, talk and motivate a team, it’s a completely different thing».