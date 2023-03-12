Gasperini to the microphones of Dazn examines the defeat of his Atalanta in Naples: “We played our match, defensively, doing something wrong on the restarts. Overall, the team held the field well, then these matches travel on the details. We were anticipating the possibility of doing “Result. We did good things, forcing Napoli to only have one chance in the first half. It’s okay that they could have attacked us again, we could have been more precise but this is a detail in the context of a match we were playing well.”

zapata and hojlund

—

One of the positive notes was Zapata’s performance: “Absolutely, even Muriel is finding a good condition. She was very positive in terms of conviction, attachment and self-sacrifice for the team. Even in the final match, when it was already lost, I had good responses from many players who represent the DNA of this group. We still have twelve games, if I can be satisfied I’ll say it at the end of the championship. In the last few weeks we have lost points but we showed once again tonight that we can play with great dignity and courage. And ‘ that’s what I ask. In the last twelve games, together with the performance of the key players, we can make a good finish. Hojlund’s replacement? It was difficult to play against strong opponents, these guys can’t always be decisive. Zapata had a better game but that doesn’t mean anything, he’s still a talent who can find some difficulty, just like Lookman.In the first part of the championship they gave a great contribution to keep the team up, it doesn’t change the judgment after a game”.