The teacher beats the student. Gian Piero Gasperini wins at Ivan Juric’s home. And for one night he enjoys overtaking Inter, moving to -2 from the Champions League zone. “These are three fundamental points because there are 6 games left, 4 of which at home, and we have the opportunity to play within the friendly walls of our hopes -, commented Gasperini in the post match to the microphones of Sky Sport -. Our goal it’s going to pick up points from one of the teams we have in front of us”.

Europe

With the victory over Turin, decided by Zapata’s flash in the final, Atalanta are at 55 points, -2 from the fourth place of the Milan-Roma tandem. “We have been in the Europe area since the first day. Now we have to reset and immediately think about Spezia”. Analyzing tonight’s 1-2 draw, Gasperini explained that “it wasn’t easy because Torino are a difficult team. We defended well and conceded very little. After a goal from a deflected shot, the team had a good reaction. And in the final there was the amazing goal by Zapata”. A thought from Gasperini for his forwards. “In today’s football, changes are important. Hojlund played today and Zapata came in, but the opposite happened in the past. The forwards are the ones who get changed the most because when they come in they can put defenders in difficulty with their freshness.”