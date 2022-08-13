Good first for Atalanta who finds three points at Sampdoria in a challenge that leaves good clues about the game and above all an amazing Duvan Zapata, returned to his levels in the last sixteen meters. A lot of movement and an extraordinary physicality that allowed the Goddess to find those mechanisms lost last season and glimpsed again in Marassi. Gasperini analyzes the challenge to the microphones of Sky Sports.

Atalanta less beautiful than usual but very solid. And Gasperini was interested in getting to the point: “Winning in Genoa with Sampdoria, in this field and with this audience is never easy for anyone. It was important to win, these are heavy points that came after a difficult match. Sampdoria could draw , it was a painful challenge but Atalanta were also able to offer football. Are we still missing something? This is the team I have to thank these guys who have a huge attachment to the shirt. You can’t always win 5-0 that’s all much more difficult than in the past. The team did not dominate the game but they knew how to play their game carefully. I can only thank the lads. I give a very high mark for these 90 ‘even if we can and must improve on a technical level “.

A season that without the commitment of the European cups could be different from the one just passed. Gasperini has few doubts. “I prefer to play the cups all my life because Europe is training and raises the level of the game. Of course, there is the risk of injuries and fatigue, the Europa League has bothered us a bit, in the Champions League the recovery was easier but if I can choose I always play the Cups. Our prospects are to play game by game. All considerations must be made with the club, we need to be credible. There are many souls in Atalanta. I believe that in this season there is a very good opportunity and I hope you will take it. This is the time to stop thinking about great results but to build. I don’t know if this season will be more difficult, certainly those in front of us have strengthened a lot and will be very balanced. This Atalanta has a good base, we will see what can be done. We wait for the market to close and then we will graft something different. On a sporting level, we will try to interpret the championship along the way, discovering what the our possibilities. This is a victory that gives morale. I’m happy to face Milan right away, it will be a good appointment for the whole city. “