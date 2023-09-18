“Sometimes it seems to me like a stage of oxen calling the donkey a cuckold.” After having received the insults of the home crowd, Gian Piero Gasperini commented thus, in a press conference, on the hostile reception received at the Franchi in Florence: “I understand the frustration of the Florentine fans in being overcome by Atalanta, who took away their place in the seven sisters – clarified Gasp -. Atalanta and Fiorentina play for the same range of objectives and in six years out of seven it has gone well for us. They treat us like big names, because they are the same insults that are given to the important teams. It’s pleasant, no one makes a good impression in these situations.”