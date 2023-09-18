The Atalanta coach after the defeat against Viola and the treatment received: “I understand the frustration of their fans: in 6 out of 7 years we have always been ahead of ourselves”
“Sometimes it seems to me like a stage of oxen calling the donkey a cuckold.” After having received the insults of the home crowd, Gian Piero Gasperini commented thus, in a press conference, on the hostile reception received at the Franchi in Florence: “I understand the frustration of the Florentine fans in being overcome by Atalanta, who took away their place in the seven sisters – clarified Gasp -. Atalanta and Fiorentina play for the same range of objectives and in six years out of seven it has gone well for us. They treat us like big names, because they are the same insults that are given to the important teams. It’s pleasant, no one makes a good impression in these situations.”
the match
—
Gasperini also analyzed the 3-2 defeat of his Atalanta: “We had directed the match well but we did our part on the goals conceded, conceding a little too much – explained the coach -. A lot of tiredness set in, with this It’s not easy to play in the heat.” Finally, a thought on the individuals: “Scamacca had a difficult week, CDK returned from commitments with the national team”.
#Gasperini #Franchi #Stadium #oxen #calling #donkey #cuckold
Leave a Reply