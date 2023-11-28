“The project was born in the pre-pandemic period to provide answers to patients with multiple sclerosis, a paradigm and model of highly complex chronic pathology that requires differentiated responses in the parable of these patients’ lives. We have put forward reflection on the criticality of centralization of hospital-centric care. We understood that we had to give personalized answers and our colleagues from Catania implemented an EcoSM project which saw its artisanal application during the pandemic, in which we all used a sort of telemedicine using telephone, Skype and email “. Claudio Gasperini, coordinator of the Multiple Sclerosis Study Group of Sin, the Italian Neurology Society, said this this morning in Rome in his report at the event ‘The use of telemedicine tools in the paths and models of management of people with sclerosis multiple’, promoted within the EcoSM project (Digital ecosystem of assistance and monitoring of patients with multiple sclerosis), created thanks to the collaboration between Sin, the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism) and Biogen Italia.

In perspective, as “emerged from the Agenas document, in drafting the national Pdta (Diagnostic Therapeutic Assistance Plan) – underlines Gasperini – our effort must be to efficiently and effectively communicate the multiple sclerosis network not only for the televisit, but also for teleconsultation, so that the neurologist, general practitioner, rehabilitator and social worker can communicate to give adequate answers to patients”. In the EcoSM project, continues the expert, “a mapping was made of the standard care activity that we implement during clinical practice in the clinic. We saw what could essentially be done within the hospital, because telemedicine cannot replace our care activity and what could be derogated through telemedicine, in particular televisits. In the feasibility manual, those activities that could be done with a televisit approach were highlighted and underlined, with us going to the patient’s home, giving continuity of therapy and avoiding the fragmentation of the services we offer to patients with a view to harmonizing healthcare”.

As Gasperini observes, “very often our patients, overloading the hospital assistance, come to us for follow-up monitoring. In our analysis – he explains – we see that telemedicine is not useful in the diagnostic field, because we go to make careful reflection on the process, and above all in communicating an important diagnosis in young patients with a life-changing plan. In these cases a ‘face to face’ approach is essential. However, when we start treatment and activate monitoring, the patients come for checks, to essentially show us some blood tests. This – he concludes – can be done via telemedicine, avoiding long journeys to go to the center and the commitment of caregivers, with a reduction in social costs”.