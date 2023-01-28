With one goal in each half, Atalanta closes the Sampdoria practice (2-0) and gives themselves away, at least for one night, a third place that smells of the Champions League. In the post-match Gian Piero Gasperini analyzed the match at the Gewiss Stadium, decided by goals from Maehle and Lookman: “They look like easy matches but they aren’t, even for the value of an opponent who closed all the spaces – explained the coach of the Goddess – We had to play together and they never gave up, not even at 2-0: it was an open game until the end”. Against Sampdoria Gasp found himself face to face with his former player (at Inter in 2011) Stankovic. Recalling that period (which culminated in his sacking), the Atalanta coach said that “I didn’t have players against but a formation against: the three-man defense was seen as a sort of heresy and nobody wanted it”.

POSITIVE SERIES

—

Atalanta (sixth consecutive useful result) is on the lowest step of the podium, at 38 points, on a par with Milan and ahead of the Romans. “The match against Juventus was very important, as will be the match against Inter (in the Coppa Italia), to see how competitive we can be with this type of team – commented Gasperini -. Goals? The Champions League is the maximum because the Scudetto is impossible. The second round has just begun: we have to play and think about growing. We are putting ourselves together and we are focused. Then if we have to make the sprint, we’ll do it”. Commenting on the performances of the singles, Gasperini said that “Lookman scored a great goal tonight (12th goal in the league for the Nigerian) and he’s giving us a lot. A player like that, in terms of number of goals and contribution he gives to the team, is very important. Bogue? I told him to attack the area more: he has the chance to be more decisive with shots and assists.”