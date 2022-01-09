“For us it was a week of absolute uncertainty, we didn’t know if and when the match would be played. But I think that in the end playing was the best thing. We were good at approaching the match in the best possible way, the risk was to think about facing a team of kids and not being sufficiently concentrated, instead in the end perhaps we had more absences “. Thus Gian Piero Gasperini after the 6-2 victory of his Atalanta at the Dacia Arena against Udinese.

Analyses

–

For the Dea it is the ninth away victory of this championship and the coach tries to explain the difference in performance of his team compared to the home games: “There are many reasons, perhaps also the attitude of the opponents, who play more in our home. openly. At home we may have suffered from the absence of an audience or the reduction in capacity. We have often fallen behind in important matches that we have not been able to overturn. We are happy with the away wins, but we will have to improve our performance at home. ” . “Now against Inter it will be a high-level match – concludes Gasperini – but first let’s think about the Italian Cup, an appointment we care a lot about”.