The coach of the Goddess after the draw with Salernitana: “We are tired and empty in spirit, it is not easy to always remain at the highest levels. But what we have had to suffer this season is exaggerated.”

Gian Piero Gasperini is embittered, the one who shows up on Sky Sport after the 1-1 with Salernitana. Not so much for the draw against Nicola’s team – which pushes Atalanta away from qualifying for the Europa League – but for the feeling of having suffered too many refereeing wrongs throughout the season. The cue to return to the controversy comes from Acerbi’s goal, irregular, with which Lazio beat Spezia at the weekend: “It was a disaster this year, you have the images and you can see it. Then comes the episode of La Spezia , a fuss comes out but I’ve been talking about it for months – says the technician of the Goddess -. I’m glad the company did it, but what happened is of absolute gravity. we suffered, but now we have to finish the championship well “. See also Inzaghi: "Atalanta is the right opponent to dispose of the euphoria of the Super Cup"

Technology – Gasperini, in particular, is angry with the distorted use of the Var and the technology in the field, according to him: “As long as the episodes were evaluated at real speed, controversies could arise but it ended there. Now, however, there is no uniformity . The problem is that there have been many wrong interpretations, and if you get them wrong on the pitch it is one thing, but doing it in front of a TV is something absurd. In order to justify these errors, regulations have been misrepresented, and the risk is to lose credibility, especially if you continue to work on the frames, where you can say everything and the opposite of everything “.

The race – On the match against Salernitana: “We are tired and empty, it’s partly true, but the team is trying to give everything they have. We suffer in the spirit, that’s what I regret most because it has always been Atalanta’s strength. . It is clear that there is not the same intensity as in previous years. Salernitana has important goals, but they are not the only team that has shown more than us. We attack a lot but we are sterile and punctually take avoidable goals, so it becomes difficult to chase “. See also Mbappé on his frustrated departure to Real Madrid: "At first I was a bit disappointed"

Cycle – Also on the future, Gasp is quite dry: “In the meantime it is clear that in this second round there is the feeling that time is passing. There are many players who have left, with the club that has cut in the best way possible. Stay at these levels. high is not easy after you have made 200 million in profits in 6 years, when others have made 800 million in debt. Always staying on the crest of the wave is not easy, also because we do not have such a great media force “.

May 2, 2022 (change May 2, 2022 | 23:32)

