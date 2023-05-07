“Pasalic and Djimsiti play in Atalanta, Ilicic played and sometimes the insults are aimed at the individual, perhaps for other things. Racism is a very serious thing, it must be opposed and there is no doubt about it. But it should not be confused, because otherwise it would also affect our players.” This is how Gian Piero Gasperini expressed his opinion on the affair involving Dusan Vlahovic in the final minutes of the match, with the Serbian targeted by racist epithets from the Bergamo crowd.

The injuries

The coach then returned to the match, satisfied with the performance of his boys despite the defeat which took Atalanta away from the Champions League zone: “We had an excellent performance and we are sorry for the defeat. There were several unfavorable episodes, like the rebound for Iling’s goal or Zappacosta who falls and hits a teammate”. Without Hojlund, Lookman and Palomino, Gasp also loses Ederson and Boga during the match: “Despite the injuries we have to be satisfied with the table and the team. There are four games to go and we still have the chance to get to Europe. Ederson wasn’t in the first half better condition and suffered a small injury. In his place Boga, who got off to a good start, was immediately hurt with an ankle sprain. We hope to recover someone for next week. But football is like that. And with the players at disposition we still created against a strong team like Juventus,” concluded the coach.