The coach and the 3-1 over Verona: “The 61 points are an extraordinary haul. Many goals have been asked of us this season, perhaps exaggerated. But we are always up to the big names”

A trio to stay attached to the train of Europe. Atalanta closes the Hellas Verona practice (1-3) and, after two defeats, returns to running towards a place in the cups, momentarily hooking Milan in fifth place.

"Succeeding in reaching Europe this year would be a higher goal than all the other seasons – admitted after the match Gian Piero Gasperini, interviewed by Dazn -. I really thank my players: having scored 61 points is something extraordinary. This season there have been many needs, many goals requested, perhaps exaggerated. The team has always been competing with the big names. And now we hope to go to Europe". The Atalanta coach then explained that "sometimes we weren't able to get some games to go the right way, but there were probably also very high expectations of us. We'd like to reach the Europa League, which can also come through the results of others".

On Danish — A thought from Gasperini on Rasmus Hojlund, author of the goal that closed the match against Hellas Verona: “He has all the requisites to be able to emerge and has a great will to make progress in football. He did very well after the break in the World Cup; then, after the three goals in the national team with Denmark, he heard a few rumors too many. Today he was not yet in the best condition, but he is still born in 2003. If he knows how to improve, he will give great satisfaction ”.

Croatian — One of the day's goalscorers, Mario Pasalic, also spoke to Dazn's microphones: "The easiest goals are the most beautiful ones – explained the Croatian -. Even if I don't always start, I feel like an important player for this team. And I think that in the next round, against Inter, we can win, as has already happened on other occasions".

