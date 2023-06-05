Under the deluge of the Gewiss Stadium, the Atalanta party explodes. The top five trimmed at Monza is worth a place in the next Europa League. It is the sixth qualification for the continental cups in seven years of Gasperini management. And after the match, the Dea coach celebrates the goal achieved, however avoiding questions about his future. “Having reached Europe is a great result – explained Gian Piero Gasperini to the microphones of Sky Sport -. The affection of the Bergamo public is a gift for my career, it fills me with happiness and it is something that weighs very much. I have a great relationship with the whole club. I think it’s right to clarify the real objectives and what the team must do, then we’ll see.”