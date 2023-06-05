The Atalanta coach dribbles questions about his stay, leaving some doubts
Under the deluge of the Gewiss Stadium, the Atalanta party explodes. The top five trimmed at Monza is worth a place in the next Europa League. It is the sixth qualification for the continental cups in seven years of Gasperini management. And after the match, the Dea coach celebrates the goal achieved, however avoiding questions about his future. “Having reached Europe is a great result – explained Gian Piero Gasperini to the microphones of Sky Sport -. The affection of the Bergamo public is a gift for my career, it fills me with happiness and it is something that weighs very much. I have a great relationship with the whole club. I think it’s right to clarify the real objectives and what the team must do, then we’ll see.”
Final comment
—
Coach Gasperini then analyzed the championship that has just finished at 64 points: “The 2021/22 season was particular because we had the numbers for Europe and then we didn’t reach the finish line – admitted the Nerazzurri coach -. This year instead we’ve always been in the Europe zone, from the first to the last matchday, and now we’ve finished in fifth place, ahead of Roma”.
June 5, 2023 (change June 5, 2023 | 00:25)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Gasperini #future #clarify #real #objectives
Leave a Reply