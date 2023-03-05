Atalanta does not break through the wall erected by Udinese. At the Gewiss Stadium it ends with a draw (0-0) which slows down the Champions League race of the Goddess. But in the post match, to the microphones of Dazn, Gian Piero Gasperini tries to see the glass half full. “There’s no remorse because the lads did everything they could – commented the Nerazzurri coach -. They undoubtedly played a good game, not only in the second half but also in the first. We took the game in hand, had several situations and I saw quality. We weren’t able to score but this is a good match.”

bending

—

Atalanta, sixth in the standings (at 42), have won only one of their last five games. Does this decline worry Gasperini? “If you look at the last six matches yes, but if you look at the last 25 then we’ve done something more. We’re 10 points above Udinese: we’re satisfied”. And on the substitutions of Lookman and Boga he concluded: “We were trying to win. They did very well but with the five substitutions you have the possibility of bringing in players, especially when they are finally recovering. Pasalic was dangerous, now we will try to recover Zapata. They are players who can give us a lot. Without taking anything away from Hojlund and Lookman, protagonists of an amazing first leg, but it’s difficult even for them to play an entire championship at the level of the first few months”.