“We gave everything, but tonight’s Milan were of a higher dimension.” Word of Gian Piero Gasperini, who thus dismissed the defeat at San Siro. “Let’s take a cue from this match and think about the next one with Udinese, because we can maintain a good gap from the pursuers”, the wish of the coach of the Dea to the microphones of Dazn.

ANOTHER KO

At San Siro, Atalanta suffered their second consecutive knockout, after the one against Lecce. “We suffered from Milan’s aggressiveness. And technically we could have done better. We’re not very lucky: we conceded on our first shot and then went into difficulty.” The reason? “This team has often done well in terms of speed rather than technique. But Milan have quick defenders and we struggled.” Small statistic: Atalanta have never shot towards Maignan’s goal. And on the subject of goals, Gasperini explained that “I don’t know if Lookman will score as much as in the first leg. Hojlund is growing and the others haven’t performed at their best. We have to expand the quality and strength of other players, otherwise it becomes difficult” . Now the nerazzurri from Bergamo are sixth in the standings, at 41 points, -6 behind second place Inter and Milan. “From January onwards everything has become much more balanced – Gasperini analyzed in the press conference -. We are playing in a championship that was not ours: we are there to fight for the Champions League”.