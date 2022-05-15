The run-up to Europe becomes even more tiring and difficult.

AC Milan hit a victory that could mean Scudetto. Atalanta collects a defeat that risks leaving them out of Europe. La Dea leaves San Siro satisfied even if with some recriminations linked to Leao’s network. The Portuguese scored a goal much disputed by the guests for a foul on Pessina. Milan then legitimized the advantage. Gasperini analyzes the challenge to the microphones of DAZN … before leaving when he is asked for an opinion regarding the goal of the Rossoneri advantage.

EPISODE – Atalanta held the pitch very well but the quality of the Rossoneri came out at a distance. “Milan have been strong and deserve the Scudetto, like Inter. They are the two strongest teams. Undoubtedly no one detracts from the Rossoneri’s value but we played a good game and stayed there until the second goal. Atalanta of I liked it today, we created difficulties at Milan then we got lost a bit in the last sixteen meters but all in all I am very satisfied with the interpretation of the match. The team restarted with quality then in the end it is the episodes that determine the result. Of course at 2-0 the game became difficult “. See also Sports schedule for Sunday April 24

PERSPECTIVES – Net of what happened, the run-up to Europe becomes even more tiring and difficult. The goal has significantly moved away but it is far from unattainable even if the Goddess needs a series of joints. “The chances are given by arithmetic, we have to win and hope that Fiorentina and Roma do not do better than us or that they win the Conference League and make us all happy. I’m happy with this championship, it was one of the hardest and most difficult seasons. but the team managed to hold up at certain levels. Milan’s first goal? Goodbye … “.

May 15, 2022 (change May 15, 2022 | 21:20)

