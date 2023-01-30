Episode number 16. Ciak, we turn. On one side Simone Inzaghi, on the other Gian Piero Gasperini as in a shooting at the OK Corral, with American shots, from the thigh up. No firearms, for heaven’s sake, but there have been many explosive episodes in this television series launched for the first time in August 2016. From the Piacenza point of view, this is the second most faced coach in his career, behind only to Stefano Pioli.