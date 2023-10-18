Genoese blitz for Gian Piero Gasperini, who testified as a witness in Court in the trial against about fifteen Genoa ultras, under accusation for criminal association aimed at extortion against the old Genoa property, when at the top of the company there was Enrico Preziosi. Gasperini spoke of the heavy climate around the team during the 2015-16 season, the manager’s last before his move to Atalanta.