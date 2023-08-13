“Juventus are a very strong team, we played our game. There weren’t many chances, but there were good performances. It was a good test. It’s a start to the season conditioned by the transfer market, so many things can happen. In attack we are covered, in defense we are a little short, we too are an open construction site, but the club is working with great attention. We hope that operations that have not gone through can be concluded in the next few days”. This was stated by Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini to the microphones of Sky Sport, at the end of the friendly match against Juventus which finished 0-0. “Pyrotechnical transfer market? In the entrance we equaled with the exits, they are all guys I am very satisfied with – explained the Nerazzurri coach -. It is clear that our transfer market has been turned upside down by the sale of Hojlund, who we didn’t think of selling. last year we were a little short, but the club knows it. The squad needs to be completed, we’ll see it at the end of the market.”