Gian Piero Gasperini does not appear to the press microphones after the game, the general manager Umberto Marino intervenes in his place. He is very angry: “Szczesny’s intervention was for red. And de Ligt’s foul was also a penalty kick. That’s a hand ball. Let’s comment on the episodes for what they are.” Frost in Dazn’s studio, then a brief bickering with former match director Luca Marelli (addressed with a curt “luckily he no longer referees”) who has a very different point of view from that of the Atalantino manager.

Ambrosini then takes the discussion out of the quarrels of the alleged referee wrongdoings and Marino analyzes the 1-1 against Juve: “As for the performance this was an excellent match for us. The right spirit has always been there, only a bit of luck was lacking in some episodes. Great praise should be given to those who played. They proved to be able to fight on an equal footing with a Juve that came from a series of many positive results and was in an excellent moment. ? We strongly believe in him, a great economic investment has been made and we believe he can make a great contribution. It is difficult for Muriel to find spaces, those who know us play in a certain way. “