The coach at the end of the match: “Charles can also be the first striker in an emergency. The president of Fiorentina? Every time he speaks it’s like a manhole”

Not just the goal, but the constant feeling of involvement in the game and a completely different attitude: Charles De Ketelaere seems like a different player in Bergamo, and against Rakow he found his second goal in the Nerazzurri shirt. Gasperini pampers him and commented on the Belgian’s performance as follows after the match: “Charles played a great match and was decisive, doing very well as a first striker in the second half. The comparison with Ilicic? You remember him for certain things, but he is He’s a very young boy and has a lot of room for growth. He starts from a good base and I like his attitude.”

Gasp continued on the comparison between CDK and the Slovenian: "Sometimes it seems that these guys could have an indolent attitude, but this is not the case. They have a very important physical structure, they are tall and they need to be in excellent physical condition to perform at his best. De Ketelaere is not indolent, on the contrary he always makes himself available to the team. He can still grow a lot and has the potential to become great." The closure on the striker position: "Without Touré and Scamacca he will be able to play us again, because as a 9 we only have Muriel and at the moment we are a little short. I don't think he is a first striker, but with his characteristics he can interpret the position well role."

Then came the question about Commisso's video: "He's rude, every time he opens his mouth it's like a manhole. He does it with everyone, I don't even want to answer him, I've always defended Atalanta. When the I defended her on sensational things, everything was born from the Chiesa episode. We need to go and review it and put it on the web