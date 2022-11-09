The Bergamo coach after the knockout with Lecce: “I was hoping to repeat the excellent performance against Napoli. Now we will prepare well for the match with Inter.”
Atalanta falls in Lecce, runs into the second consecutive knockout in the league and fails the chance to hook Milan at 30 points. “In the second half there was too much frenzy, we adapted to this competitive spirit and individual play, giving up playing with passes and creating too little – the comment of Gian Piero Gasperini, coach of the Goddess, to Dazn’s microphones -. first half we created opportunities but then, once the match was compromised, we lacked the necessary clarity. I hoped to repeat the excellent performance put in place against Napoli (1-2, last Saturday, at Gewiss Stadium) but tonight we made a mistake too much. And in the second half we weren’t able to rely on our game. ”
Head to Inter
–
Collected, in a few minutes, the goals of Baschirotto and Di Francesco, the Bergamo players responded with the signing of Zapata, without being able to go further and snatch at least one point. “Well both Duvan and Malinovskyi”, Gasperini’s thought. Now the head goes to the lunch match against Inter, the last challenge of 2022 before the long break for the World Cup in Qatar. “We will prepare well, taking indications from the Lecce match: recovered some ailments, we will present ourselves ready – said the coach -. Will Palomino play? I don’t know, he only joined yesterday and needs to find the field”.
