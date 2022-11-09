Atalanta falls in Lecce, runs into the second consecutive knockout in the league and fails the chance to hook Milan at 30 points. “In the second half there was too much frenzy, we adapted to this competitive spirit and individual play, giving up playing with passes and creating too little – the comment of Gian Piero Gasperini, coach of the Goddess, to Dazn’s microphones -. first half we created opportunities but then, once the match was compromised, we lacked the necessary clarity. I hoped to repeat the excellent performance put in place against Napoli (1-2, last Saturday, at Gewiss Stadium) but tonight we made a mistake too much. And in the second half we weren’t able to rely on our game. ”