The Atalanta coach, speaking to Sky, analyzes the home defeat against Bologna: “We knew we had an important opportunity but we have to be realistic”

The student surpasses the teacher. Thiago Motta’s Bologna trips Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta and slows down the Bergamo team’s run towards the next Champions League. “The first half was balanced and we had our chances but the Bologna goal changed the balance and then they had the chance to close it – Gasperini explained in the post match to Sky -. In this period the episodes have an impact. We have did well in the first part then we found some difficulties”.

the expectations — The Atalanta coach analyzed the 0-2 home defeat: “We knew we had an important opportunity but we have to be realistic. We’ve lost players in midfield and when you struggle in the midfield, the defense suffers. We need to recover some players in view of the next game and everyone will be fine, both the starters and those entering the match in progress”. Now the Goddess is sixth with 48 points. “The standings aren’t bad – admitted Gasperini -. Being in the European zone for the thirtieth day is a merit. My expectation has never been the Champions League”. See also Zapata goes ko and Atalanta gets stuck: Genoa breaks the 0-0

DeRoon — According to Marten De Roon, who spoke to Sky, “In the first half it wasn’t a good game, but we had the chances to unlock it. While in the second half we seemed soft. Then, after their goal, we struggled. It’s a shame, because it was an important match, given what the opponents did. We are disappointed, but we have always reacted well and we must do it in Florence in the next round as well”.

April 8 – 7.25pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Gasperini #Classification #bad #expectation #Champions #League